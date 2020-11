A mother moose and her two calves explored around Jennifer Jo Walker's house, peering through windows and making themselves at home.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A family in Moscow got a surprise visit at their home recently.

"I've never experienced such a beautiful moment up close in my life!" Walker posted on Facebook. "2020 you've been a doozy, bring us ALL more of these magic moments please!"

Walker said the trio hung out at the house for more than an hour - plenty of time to snap some pictures.