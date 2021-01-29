Fish and Game to reduce Idaho moose hunting tags for next season as population drops

Available tags for antlerless moose will drop from 74 to just three for the upcoming season.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced a major reduction in the number of moose tags that will be available for hunters next season. The reduction comes as biologists are working to figure out what is causing declining population and low calf survival for moose across the state.

Overall, Fish and Game will reduce available bull moose tags from 560 to 542 for the 2021-2022 hunting season, while available antlerless moose tags will drop from 74 to just three tags.

IDFG Director Ed Schriever said the department is trying determine the cause of the decline and reverse it in order to keep a healthy number of moose in Idaho.

"We do not take this lightly, and we have a lot of work going on statewide," Schriever said.

Fish and Game dealt with multiple instances of moose poaching last hunting season, although officials say that is not the sole reason behind falling populations.

The department also slightly lowered the number of tags available for bighorn sheep and mountain goat. Rocky Mountain bighorn ram tags will drop from 80 to 78, while California bighorn ram tags are going from 17 to 16. Mountain goat tags will go down from 44 to 41.