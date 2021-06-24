28 dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' at Elmore County home

A veterinarian said, "This case is especially disturbing because this unsanitary facility has been actively engaged in actively selling these animals to the public."

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — On Wednesday, the Idaho Humane Society saved 28 dogs and one cat who were living in "deplorable conditions" at an Elmore County home, which one veterinarian said was "especially disturbing" because the owner was selling the dogs online.

At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Virginia Diane John Cobb in Oasis, Idaho, which is owned by her son, Randy Anderson, according to the Idaho Humane Society.

Cobb, who owned the dogs, bred and sold the Yorkshire Terriers on her website and social media, Diane's Yorkies of Oasis.

The Idaho Humane Society had a team of veterinarians and staff members at the home in order to check in on the dogs and the condition of the property.

Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, a veterinarian and the CEO of IHS, said in a statement that the fact that Cobb was selling the dogs in the squalor condition was troubling.

"The dogs were heavily matted and had feces and cheatgrass embedded into their mats and skin," he explained. "This case is especially disturbing because this unsanitary facility has been actively engaged in actively selling these animals to the public."

Rosenthal also commended the Elmore County Sheriff's Department for how they handled the case and the public for speaking out about the conditions of the animals and property.

The Idaho Humane Society is providing care to the dogs until the county prosecutor moves forward with the matter.

According to IHS, the type of breeding that Cobb was doing is exempt from any licensing and regulations set by the USDA.

"Since there are no regulations for animal welfare standards or requirements for periodic inspection, disreputable breeders can get away with neglecting the dogs they raise for profit," Rosenthal said.