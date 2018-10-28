BOISE — It's not quite Halloween yet, but you wouldn't know that if you were at the Boise Spectrum Saturday.

Zombies invaded the area!

“I always wanted to do the Michael Jackson moves when I was 14 years old and so, being part of this brings back the lost part of my youth,” said Tim Welch, Thrill the World Instructor.

Hundreds of people got a chance to act out their dreams of being in the iconic "Thriller" music video, as they participated in a real-life Halloween flash mob.

“It's part of a worldwide international performance,” said Janelle Wilson, event producer of Thrill the World Boise. “We've been doing it for 9 years, people just keep coming out of their graves to dance every October.”

This year’s event was in honor of the event manager's late husband.

“We're dancing for the organization F*** Cancer, and we want to raise funds and awareness for cancer research,” Wilson said.

Jade Maldonado starred as Michael Jackson.

“My favorite part is dressing up for it, because you get into it and you become that character as you're dancing,” Maldonado said. “It's so great to be out here with people of all ages. it just feels great to be here with people from your community.”

