BOISE, Idaho — Boise man Tom Black has been driving and taking care of Miss Molly the Trolley for over a decade.

“This is a real wood trolley including what’s inside. It was made in 1986, been on the road continuously since and we just keep taking care of her and she just keeps giving back!” exclaimed Tom Black.

Molly Trolley was made by the Molly Corporation in the 1980s and is number two of the six wood-sided trolleys ever built by the company. Due to the expensive nature and the cost to produce these types of trolleys, the manufacturer quit building them.

According to the owner of Boise Trolley Tours, Debra Miller, Miss Molly is the only known original of the six that is still in service today.

Debra purchased the trolley from a dealer in Medford, Oregon in rough shape. Miss Molly the Trolley has been totally refurbished and is now a lovely vintage trolley that has been showing people around town going on 12 years.

Aside from the unique ride, driver Tom Black, says it’s the opportunity to meet unique people that he enjoys about the journey.

“Oh, I think it’s just the people, I can show you pictures here of all the Miss Idaho contestants!” said Tom Black.

Miss Molly has not only been transporting prominent people around town, but has also been educating and entertaining its passengers on a number of unique tours.

“The history tour is mostly informative. The Halloween tour takes on a completely difference flavor and then the Christmas light tour is really no information at all because what we are doing is we’re just looking at the pretty lights. We play some Christmas music and it’s probably the easiest one for me to do because I don’t have to talk haha!” explained Tom Black.

Boise Trolley Tour’s owner, Debra Miller, says the historical facts on the tours are patented and was researched and put together by herself after receiving guidance from the Boise State University History Department and Idaho State Historical Society.

Debra described Miss Molly as “a true gem to the Gem State.”

