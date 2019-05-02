BOISE, Idaho — Two new true crime docu-series on Netflix have ties to the Gem State, one of which includes one of America's most infamous serial killers.

Ted Bundy, one of the most notorious serial killers in history, is the focus of "The Ted Bundy Tapes," which feature never before heard recordings of Bundy.

Bundy killed dozens of women in the Northwest, Colorado and Florida in the1970s. The series also touches on the murders that he said he committed in Idaho.

Serial killer Ted Bundy smiles for the camera as he's escorted out of the Pitkin County Courthouse in 1977. This photo was discovered by the Post Independent, and digitized by Colorado Mountain College.

In 1974, Bundy picked up a hitch hiker near Boise, then killed her and dumped her body into the Snake River.

She was never identified, and her body has never been found.

In 1975, Bundy abducted 12-year-old Lynette Culver of Pocatello as she was walking home from school.

Bundy later confessed to her murder, but her body has never been found.

He was executed in 1989 after admitting to killing at least 30 women, but investigators believe there are more victims.

Also on Netflix, "Abducted in Plain Sight" is the true story of a family from Pocatello in the 1970's.

They fall under the spell of their sociopathic next-door neighbor "B" who will stop at nothing to be with their 12-year-old daughter, Jan.

"B” abducts Jan not once, but twice.

The family's admissions in the film reveal the biggest tragedy of all - that it all could have been prevented.

Both are available to stream on Netflix now.

