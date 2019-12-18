BOISE, Idaho — The actor who starred alongside Mel Gibson in the "Lethal Weapon" series and who most recently appeared in "Jumanji: The Next Level," is visiting the City of Trees this week.

Danny Glover flew into the Treasure Valley to support his nephew Rodney Glover and his wife Amy on their new real estate venture. KTVB caught up with Glover, who says this is his third time in Boise.

"I'm happy to be here I have been to Boise before, I spoke at Boise State University over 16 years ago," said Glover.

The actor is a California native.

"I was born in San Francisco, California," said Glover. "I have lived in the same neighborhood in San Francisco, California since I was 11 years old. San Francisco is the ugliest and coldest beach you would ever want to walk or run on, but I love the city."

Glover also acknowledged that a lot of people from his home state are moving to the Treasure Valley and we got the actor's take on why.

"I met several people in the airport that were actually from California who had moved to Boise," Glover said. "The cost of living is cheaper and other aesthetic things, not only the people but also the area itself, it's a beautiful state, it's a beautiful city.

Glover doesn't see himself moving to the Treasure Valley anytime soon, but he says he will definitely be back.

"Out of all my travels and everything else that I do, I have to find time to come to Boise more," said Glover.

