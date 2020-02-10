Where's Larry? YMCA

The annual Harrison Classic Children's Run will still happen but it will different this year due to the Covid pandemic. This is a children's race and it is 1 mile in length. Families are encouraged to find a location for the run on their own. Now is the time to get signed up because the window for the run starts this weekend and lasts for a week. There will be in-person, drive-by packet pickup and the funds raised will help the Treasure Valley YMCA.