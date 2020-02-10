Where's Larry? YMCA

x
Harrison Classic Children's Run

The annual Harrison Classic Children's Run will still happen  but it will different this year due to the Covid pandemic.  This is a children's race and it is 1 mile in length.  Families are encouraged to find a location for the run on their own.  Now is the time to get signed up because the window for the run starts this weekend and lasts for a week.  There will be in-person, drive-by packet pickup and the funds raised will help the Treasure Valley YMCA.  