Where's Larry? Stagecoach Theatre

Stagecoach Theatre has a special holiday production with a special Christmas message and lots of laughs. This is the fun side of family holiday time and it opens on Black Friday, November 26. There are three weekends of productions for the show at the theater located just off the corner of Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area. Seating is limited so you should call the box office at 208-342-2000 to reserve your tickets in advance and ensure you will get a chance to see this show.