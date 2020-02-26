Where's Larry? Stage Coach Theatre

A new play will have its world premiere this weekend at the Stagecoach Theatre. The production is a comedy called "Invisible Eddie" and the author is local but has been recognized world-wide for her other productions and this one is already attention in other areas. The show is based on Eddie who is painfully shy and goes to a hypnotist who mistakenly suggests to Eddie that he is "invisible" instead "invincible". The comedy continues from there. The show opens this weekend at the theater located just off Emerald and Orchard in the Boise area but you will need to call the box office at 208-342-2000 to reserve your tickets in advance.