Where's Larry? Morning Star Christian Church

The Morning Star Christian Church at 3080 Wildwood Street in Boise has been blessed with a large donation of clothing and shoes for adults and children. In addition they have also been given some toys. They know that many families are struggling during this time so they are giving everything away this Saturday, March 27 at 12 noon. If you need somethings just come by and pick out those items. There is no qualifying. The giveaway will continue until all items are gone.