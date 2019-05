The problem of homelessness is always around us, but there are times we forget about those who are hurting and could use a little help. The Boise Rescue Mission has a fun way for us to keep that awareness "top-of-mind". The event is Sleepless in the Valley and will be June 14 at the Meridian Speedway. It's not about racing but about dealing with homelessness. If you would like to be a part of the event you are encouraged to register ahead of time.