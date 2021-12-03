Where's Larry? Greenleaf Friends Academy

The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Greenleaf Friends Academy is their annual Quaker Village and Auction. The event is back on this year and will be a full live auction starting this evening. There is an auction preview and dinner starting at 5:30 pm. The live auction starts later and will cut off in the evening then returns Saturday morning. One of the big featured items are hand made quilts by local residents. All the proceeds help fund the school for items that are not normally covered by tuition. Everyone is welcome to attend, but remember a mask is advised and stay socially distanced.