The Nightfire Nationals is the biggest drag race of the season for Firebird Raceway. Some of the top racers in the country are here and this will be some of the most exciting racing action of the season. Friday night is KTVB Family Night and that means discounts for everyone and savings for families. Visit any of the area Stinker stores to get those discount tickets in advance. Plan for family fun and don't forget the ear protection for everyone.