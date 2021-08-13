Where's Larry? Family Advocates

The lockdowns and isolation has put a lot of stress on family situations and it has also resulted in some children now in dangerous situations in their own homes. There are more children than ever before needing help through protective services. This is happening at a time when funding has been cut. Help is needed for these programs through the "Support Foster Child Advocates" program. A donation of $55 per month is all that it takes to support a child in the program. 300 of us making that commitment is the goal. You can make that commitment on line. If $55 per month is not possible for your budget you can make other donations to help the program, help children.