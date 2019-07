Classic wooden and antique boats will be on display and in action this Saturday at Payette Lake and most of the events will be on the docks at Shore Lodge. The activities start in the morning with a parade of the boats from Shore Lodge to the Mile High Marina and back. Once the boats return the owners will be giving free rides in these classic boats out on Payette Lake. This a great event for the family and everyone is welcome. The activities will start with a viewing of the boats at 9 am.