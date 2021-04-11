x
Where's Larry? Albertsons Stores

Albertsons Turkey Roundup

Help is needed for those who are hurting coming into this holiday season and the Boise Rescue Mission will have volunteers out at 6 Albertsons stores throughout the valley from 10 am to 5 pm,  for donations of frozen turkeys and other food supplies for a holiday meal. Those locations are:

Ten Mile and Cherry lane in Meridian

State street and 16th

Broadway near Boise State

Fairview avenue and Eagle road in Meridian 

McMillian  and Eagle roads

Greenhurst in Nampa

In addition to turkeys some the most needed items are Yams, Boxes of Jello, stuffing, and canned fruit. 

