Where's Larry? Albertsons stores

Help is needed for those who are hurting coming into this holiday season and the Boise Rescue Mission will have volunteers out at 6 Albertsons stores throughout the valley from 10 am to 5 pm, for donations of frozen turkeys and other food supplies for a holiday meal. Those locations are:
Ten Mile and Cherry lane in Meridian
State street and 16th
Broadway near Boise State
Fairview avenue and Eagle road in Meridian
McMillian and Eagle roads
Greenhurst in Nampa
In addition to turkeys some the most needed items are Yams, Boxes of Jello, stuffing, and canned fruit.