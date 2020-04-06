Where's Larry? Riverside Hotel

It has been nearly 4 years in the planning and the Western Watercolor Society was able to hold it's special competition bringing together the top artists in all the west. The top pieces would have been on display at the Idaho Museum but because of the Covid-19 pandemic it couldn't happen. However, the Riverside Hotel has donated space for us to see the top 100 pieces this weekend. The show is called "Watercolors Breathe Life" and it is free to attend. The show is June 5-7 and the hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is free but you are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet and everyone will be required to wear a mask.