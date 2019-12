The Boise Rescue Mission is welcoming all to a Christmas Banquet today at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise and tomorrow at the College Church of the Nazarene in Nampa. This is an effort to bring the community together and to help those families being served by the Rescue Mission. Both banquets start at 11:30 am. Following the banquet the families will be receiving a box of food and all the fixings for their own holiday meal.