Where's Larry? Neighbor-Works Boise

Rake up Boise is this weekend and while the teams have been set, help is still needed with bags to hold all those leaves. We estimate it will take several thousand bags to gather all those leaves that will be recycled. It is simple to buy a bundle of bags for the program. The funds will be used directly to purchase more bundles and any left over will be applied to help buy more bags for next year. In addition if you do buy a bundle you will be eligible to wind prizes donated by sponsors of the program.