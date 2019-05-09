Many of us have prescription medications that have gone unused and are still in our medicine cabinets. You not know what to do or how to get rid of this medications. West Valley Medical Center has the answer. Crush the Crisis is an effort to make sure those drugs are disposed of properly and keep them our of the hands of others. Bring any and all tablets, capsules and patches of any of the Opioid drugs. The take back will be at the entrance of West Valley Medical in Caldwell and you can drive through and drop off those unneeded drugs. Law enforcement and medical personal will be on hand. There is no charge and the hours will be from 10 am to 1 pm.