Young singer from around the state will come together next week for a special festival. One thousand high school and middle school students will be attending the Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day about 350 students will learn and fine tune their abilities with visiting experts, then they will put on a free show each night starting at 6:30. That means that the show each night will be different and all are free. You are welcome to attend one, two or all three nights.