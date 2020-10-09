Where's Larry? Mission 43

It has been nearly 20 years since the terrorists attacks of 911 and it is still difficult to talk about global terrorism. Mission 43, an organization helping veterans every day has put together events starting Friday September 11 and wants everyone to be a part. There is no charge to sign up for you or your family members but for a $10 donation you can get a t-shirt from the event. There are lots of parts to this event that will be done virtually because of the Covid pandemic. You can sign up on line and learn ways of talking and dealing with terrorism.