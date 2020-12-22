Idaho Potato Drop will ring in the new year

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place in an undisclosed location and will only be able to be viewed on KTVB and KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are getting ready to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year.

The Idaho Potato Drop has become an annual tradition for tens of thousands of revelers in downtown Boise, but this year you will have to watch it from the comfort of your home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place in an undisclosed location and will only be able to be viewed on TV and online.

Right now the giant spud is getting its annual check up at the storage unit where it is kept all year to make sure it's all ready to go.

And despite the changes, event organizers say that they have a lot of scheduled entertainment this year including a lot more pyro-technics.

"One of the treats at the end of the night will be winner of the urban air exhibition flying through that last jump as the potato drops and the fireworks explode through columns of fire," said Dylan Cline, CEO and founder of the Idaho Potato Drop. "Over the years there have been tater haters and naysayers saying that dropping a potato represents Idaho in some sort of negative light, but we're taking this opportunity to do things right, persevere, do it in a safe way and show the world what a strong, healthy community really can do when they come together."

KTVB is a sponsor again this year and is the exclusive place to see the 8th annual Idaho Potato Drop. We will be streaming it live online and on air.

Our coverage on KTVB.COM begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 12:05 a.m.

Our broadcast coverage will feature several live updates from our Mellisa Paul during the News at Ten.

Then be sure to join Mellisa and Brian Holmes for the Idaho Potato Drop special which airs on KTVB from 11:30 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.