Bras on Dudes cancer fundraiser returns to Coeur d'Alene

During the event, people can vote for their favorite dude wearing elaborately decorated bras to donate to the fundraiser.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Bras on Dudes cancer fundraiser show returns this November to Coeur d'Alene.

Bras on Dudes is an event featuring a live auction and fashion show of elaborately decorated bras modeled by locals in the community. During the fundraiser event, people can vote for their favorite dude by donating through their team.

All proceeds from the event will go toward local cancer patients through The Windermere Foundation. Funds will also be donated to The Cancer Center Northwest Foundation.

The foundation provides patients suffering from any type of cancer with financial help such as paying for utility bills, groceries, gas cards and other needs.

This year's goal is to break last year’s record of $35,000.

Men from all over Coeur d'Alene will model decorated bras made by teams of people. People will also be able to bid on dozens of silent auction items as well as other live auctions held by local businesses.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Coeur d'Alene, located at 209 Sherman Ave.

For more information visit the Bras on Dudes website or call at 208 659 6408. People that would like to mail or email a gift certificate donation, could do it to Attn: Karen Hansen Bras on Dudes 1200 W Lacrosse, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 83814 or through email at HollyandKaren@Windermere.com

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.