Bogus Basin reopening for one-day event 'Supply Chain Saturday'

Bogus Basin will reopen for 'Supply Chain Saturday' on April 16 following 20 inches of late-season snow.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced it is reopening on Saturday, April 16 for a one-day event following 20 inches of late-season snow at the mountain recreation area.

The ski resort ended its winter season April 3, but announced it is hosting 'Supply Chain Saturday' in a social media post on Wednesday. Bogus Basin received its first snowfall in almost a month Tuesday.

"With more snowfall in the last 48 hours than we saw all of February and March, the year-round staff will be working hard over the next few days to put the mountain back together and run for this special one-day offering," Director of Mountain Operations, Nate Shake said. "This is an opportunity to thank our community for their support over this long, dry season. We appreciate your willingness to fill in, as needed, to pull off this reopening.”

Bogus Basin's operations are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach chairlifts set to run.

Conveyor lifts will not operate during the one-day event and terrain parks are closed. Bogus plans to groom the Nordic Highway, Sappers and Red Tail areas.

Amid the snowy conditions at Bogus Basin on Tuesday, the resort posted a webcam photo to social media applauding Mother Nature for the late-season snow.

"Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience," Bogus Basin's post said.

'Supply Chain Saturday' tickets are discounted, starting at $39 for adults, $32 for teens and seniors, $19 for juniors, $10 for children and $15 for coach. Advanced online purchase of tickets is recommended and can be purchased by clicking here.

Bogus Basin season-ticket holders are welcome to the one-day reopening, including employee, volunteer, night, midweek and Nordic pass holders.

More information can be found on Bogus Basin's website.

Watch more Local News: