'Wipeout' Contestant Tragically Dies After Completing Game Show Obstacle Course

A male contestant on the game show Wipeout died on Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following the completion of all course obstacles.

A TBS spokesperson confirmed the news to ET on Friday, sharing in a statement, "We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family."

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," a second statement from production company Endemol Shine North America read.

ET has learned that the male contestant needed medical attention after completing the course on Nov. 18. As the paramedics were called, he was first treated by the Wipeout on-site medical staff. He was then taken to a local hospital.

Due to the tragic incident, production on Wipeout was paused Thursday and Friday. ET has learned that production plans to resume the week of Nov. 30.

TBS has yet to announce an official premiere date for the Wipeout reboot series, but is scheduled to air sometime in 2021. The game show originally aired on ABC from 2008-2014.