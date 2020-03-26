Why Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Don't Talk About Coronavirus in Front of Their Kids

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, don't want their kids panicking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the couple opened up about how they're talking to their young children about the pandemic and revealed that they don't talk about details in front of their kids to avoid "contaminating them with fear."

"My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids," Alec explained. "No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day."

The family is spending "all our time together" while self-quarantining, Hilaria shared. "They are loving that, so it's interesting to try to get into their eyes," she said.

Hilaria also noted that their kids have picked up on some of what they've discussed. "At the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think," she said, adding that she's heard her kids talk about coronavirus. "It's interesting because they're not stressed about it as long as …we don't show that we're stressed out about it."

Alec and Hilaria are parents to 6-year-old Carmen, 4-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo and 1-year-old Romeo. The actor is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

As for what information they give their young kids about the pandemic, Hilaria shared: "You say, 'Yeah, there’s a virus right now and Mommy and Daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we're OK, and that’s why we’re living differently. That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. It’s going to be like this for a while, but it’s because we know that we’re going to be OK.'”

