Star Sightings: Jameela Jamil Enjoys 'Me Time,' Demi Lovato Gets Pampered in Miami, Bill Murray Golfs & More!

Jameela Jamil joined forces with Zumba Fitness to redefine the word “selfish” and unapologetically encourage “me time" with a Los Angeles fitness class, during which The Good Place star danced her way to self-care on Feb. 4.

Rachel Murray for Zumba Fitness

Fore! Bill Murray held up the 3M Celebrity Challenge trophy for his winning team -- which included Clay Walker, earning his fourth consecutive victory in as many years, and Ray Romano -- in Pebble Beach, California, on Feb. 5. The annual event is held just ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In Nashville on Jan. 27, Jason Aldean announced a new partnership with Corona Light, who will be the lead sponsor for the summer 2020 leg of his We Back Tour, which will hit 21 U.S. cities beginning June 23.

Corona Light

Down in Miami, Demi Lovato enjoyed a stay at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach after her GRAMMYs performance but before she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl, spending four nights in the Asahi Villa. The "Anyone" singer experienced a calming Japanese beach house atmosphere and oceanfront sunrise views and had dinner at Nobu Restaurant, where she and her pals enjoyed tuna tacos, lobster salad and a variety of sashimi.

Also in the South Florida city was Sports Illustrated bombshell Kate Bock, who celebrated her 27th birthday with friends Olivia Culpo and Camille Kostek on the rooftop of Miami Beach hotspot, MILA, on Jan. 30. Joining the celebration were owners Greg and Marine Galy, who surprised her with a custom-made cake. The group later continued their party at DAZN’s Miami Fight at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Storms Media Group

Nearby, the Zac Brown Band headlined Radio.com’s “The Night Before” at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on the eve of the Super Bowl. The band is about to embark on their spring 2020 tour in support of their recently-released album, The Owl, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Adrian Lopez/Getty Images

Following the NFL's big game, quite a few of the San Francisco 49ers took a well-deserved break at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Among them was Richard Sherman, who -- along with teammates Shanderious “Kwon” Alexander, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Marcell Harris, Dontae Johnson, Jermaine Kelly Jr., George Kittle, Elijah Lee, Emmanuel Moseley, Raheem Mostert, Jimmie Suave-Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Jacob Thieneman, Levine Toilolo, Fred Warner, K’Waun Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon -- received a red-carpet welcome that included champagne toasts and treats before being heading to their luxurious accommodations in The Palazzo tower. The group dined at CUT by Wolfgang Puck before stopping for a photo in front of the monumental LOVE sculpture in the waterfall atrium.

The Venetian Resort

Also at the Venetian, Leona Lewis took in a 10 p.m. production of the Atomic Saloon Show at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort. After the show, the “Bleeding Love” singer went backstage to take photos with Madame Boozy Skunton and her troupe of misfits.

Jami Jones/Spiegelworld

They weren't the only ones in Sin City, though! Pink rocked out at the 10 p.m. showing of ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Jan. 25, later snapping a pic with The Gazillionaire and Green Fair. The "Hard 2B Human" singer also enjoyed time at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas while in Nevada, where she celebrated a close friend's birthday. At one point in the evening while Diplo was performing, she showed off her moves by dancing on a dancer platform near her table.

Paul Mattingly/Spiegelworld

And after appearing at WWDMagic on Jan. 6, Tori Spelling and self-care expert/model Rachel McCord joined four friends at Mama Rabbit Bar at Park MGM. While sharing Oaxacan light bites, mama-to-be McCord drank mocktails and Spelling sipped on rosé while others enjoyed selections from the country's most extensive collection of tequila and mezcal.

Tony Tran

Party time! Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alums Dorothy Wang and EJ Johnson celebrated the launch of Wang’s new travel guide platform, DorothyWang.com, in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Jen Lowery Photo

Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden reunited at The Good Place's series finale wrap party, hosted by Villa One Tequila, in New York City on Jan. 30.

Villa One Tequila

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hosted a party at Harrah's Resorts the Pool After Dark just a few hours after she and BFF Joey Camasta recorded an episode of their podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, at the Convert Venue at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Jan. 25.

Harrah’s Resort

Martha Hunt joined chef Franco Noriega of Baby Brasa for Bacardi's third Back to the Bar event at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Feb. 6.

Anna Webber/Getty Images

Katie Holmes cracked up while chatting with fellow attendees at the 2020 Whitney Art Party Dinner. Mod Sélection Champagne was served at the annual soiree at NYC's Whitney Museum of American Art on Jan. 28.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Editor-in-chief Jules Wood, Ally Hilfiger and Mischa Barton celebrated the fifth issue of independent fashion and culture publication Reserved -- which featured Jerry Hall on the cover and supported the Equal Rights Amendment -- at Sunset inside the West Hollywood EDITION on Jan. 29.

Rich Royal

And Jennifer Beals attended the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA), hosted by Campari, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 28.

Campari

Pulling a Beyoncé! LL Cool J gifted Varsity jackets from his limited-edition Rock the Bells line to pals like Eminem and Dr. Dre. "Thanks LL for this incredible @rockthebells varsity jacket...it came in a boombox box!" Eminem shared on Instagram on Feb. 3.

Meanwhile, eSports star Ninja geared up with Red Bull Zero as he got ready backstage ahead of the Major League Soccer and Adidas team jerseys reveal event in New York City.

Red Bull

Also in the Big Apple, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins hosted a "Bachelor Live on Stage" event with Kendra Scott to celebrate Valentine's Day at the Kendra Scott Soho store in New York City on Jan. 28.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Kendra Scott

On the food front, Jessica Simpson was seen dining at NYC Midtown's Quality Italian as she celebrated the release of her new memoir, Open Book, on Feb. 5. The fashion designer-singer, her husband, Eric Johnson, and their guests dined on a variety of the Italian-American steakhouse's classics like Chicken Parm Pizza, Spicy Lobster Ricatoni, Corn Brulee, and various gelati.



Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime performance, Jennifer Lopez was spotted at the GODIVA cafè in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 5. She stopped in with her mom, sister and bodyguard and ordered a “cafe con leche,” commenting that she loved it before leaving the shop.



Kylie Jenner noshed on gimME Organic Roasted Seaweed Snacks as she got all dolled up on her Instagram Story on Feb. 6.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Tiffani Thiessen hosted the Gourmet Garden Time Savor event hosted at Amali in New York City on Jan. 29.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for Gourmet Garden

And Brooke Burke waxed poetic about her new favorite plant-based snack, ZENB, during the Fit Expo in Los Angeles in late January.

ZENB

Before jetting off, Gina Rodriguez showed off her new AMETTI luggage. The company is the first female-founded and woman-dedicated European-inspired luxury travel brand, and they just launched a mobile app for the Pegasus carry-on that can weigh and track the location of the luggage.

Gina Rodriguez/Instagram

During a busy day, Busy Philipps took a break to figure out her next move while rocking her beloved Vera Wang Eyewear "Livia" sunglasses on Jan. 22.

Over in New England, Nelly made a special appearance at novelle, Mohegan Sun’s newest ultra-lounge, performing some of his greatest hits at the Uncasville, Connecticut, casino and resort on Jan. 31.

Mohegan Sun

Plus, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger visited Build Studio in New York City on Feb. 2, where he promoted season 2 of his STARZ series, Wrong Man. Premiering on Feb. 9, the series examines cases of inmates who have been incarcerated for decades but claim they're innocent of the crimes.

Jammi York/@Jammi_York

Check out even more must-see star sightings in the gallery below.