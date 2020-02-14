Shop Kate Spade New York Weekend Sale -- Up to 60% Off Bags, Shoes and More

Just when you thought the Kate Spade New York sale was over -- there's another one!

Following the Surprise Sale, the brand is offering two opportunities to save big this President's Day weekend. Receive up to 60% off on sale styles and take 25% off on full-priced items with the promo code LONGWKND. Exclusions apply and all sale items are final.

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more. The sale ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

