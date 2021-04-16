Selena Quintanilla Celebrated by Fans on What Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday

Selena Quintanilla will never be forgotten.

Thanks to the late tejano singer's devoted fans, the "Como La Flor" singer received a slew of birthday tributes on what would have been her 50th birthday. Born April 16, 1971, Selena conquered Latin music and rose to fame in the '90s, becoming one of the first major female stars of the male-dominated genre.

Selena's life, however, was cut short when she died on March 31, 1995. But her legacy lives on through her unforgettable music, her family, fans and most recently the show Selena: The Series. As fans celebrated her birthday on Friday, #Selena50 began trending on Twitter with people sharing their favorite moments with The Queen of Tejano music.

"You would’ve been 50 today. Your legacy and life are still going strong. I always make sure of it. We miss you down here. HBD my love #Selena50 #selenaquintanilla," one user wrote.

April 16, 1971.

You would’ve been 50 today. Your legacy and life are still going strong. I always make sure of it. We miss you down here. HBD my love💕 #Selena50 #selenaquintanilla pic.twitter.com/S5olgdsfns — Francesca ミ☆ (@fran_topaz) April 16, 2021

"Her legacy and the doors she opened for latino artists in the music industry will always be remembered!" another tweeted.

Happy Birthday to Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The Queen of Tex-Mex music wouldve turned 50 years old today. Her legacy and the doors she opened for latino artists in the music industry will always be remembered! 🌺 pic.twitter.com/AnXOjxfj8V — 𝓡 (@butterflyrares) April 16, 2021

Another user honored her by writing, "happy birthday to the legend and the one and only selena, my favorite person in the world and my role model. thank you so much for being part of my life and for making me so happy with your music, your legacy will always be alive."

happy birthday to the legend and the one and only selena, my favorite person in the world and my role model. thank you so much for being part of my life and for making me so happy with your music, your legacy will always be alive. #Selena50 #SelenaDay pic.twitter.com/V8GZxyX7W3 — SELENA DAY 🌹✨ (@BIMBOSOLAR) April 16, 2021

See more birthday tributes below:

Happy 50th Heavenly Birthday to one of the most talented, beautiful & influential women to ever walk this Earth, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/P6IRaJoX7n — Eric Targaryen-The Pfizer Papi (@mndspeak) April 16, 2021

Selena Quintanilla would have been 50 years old today. She might not be here physically with us but she will forever live on through her music and in the hearts of all of us who love her and remember her always. Happy birthday to this beautiful angel. ✨ #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/MEsZ5eG64j — 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗔 (@loveselq) April 16, 2021

i think we can all agree that selena performing si una vez

#Selena50pic.twitter.com/BArsIk5vD7 — fi ☽☾ SELENA DAY! (@blacksaiIs) April 16, 2021

happy birthday to the legendary selena quintanilla-pérez. she would’ve been 50 years old today. #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/KPmHp0zq7G — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) April 16, 2021

she never forgot about us and selena, we will never forget about you. #Selena50 #SelenaDay pic.twitter.com/jJykJviJ8k — rikiyah 🏹 | dmxforever (@feaizua) April 16, 2021

Last month, Selena was honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 GRAMMYs. Just this week, Netflix released the trailer for part two of Selena: The Series, which follows her life and work before her death. Christian Serratos embodies the Latin icon as her career skyrockets, as she struggles to balance performing and recording with both her marriage to Chris Perez and her relationship with her family.

When ET spoke with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, in March, she revealed what fans can expect from the second and final part of the series, noting that it will "cover the whole spectrum."

"This is coming into the part where Selena and Chris [Perez] elope and they get married," she said. "That's part of our life, that's part of the history of our family."

Part two of Selena: The Series will debut May 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.