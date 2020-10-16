Savannah Guthrie Praised by 'Today' Show Team After President Donald Trump's Controversial Town Hall

Savannah Guthrie moderated a controversial town hall with the President Donald Trump on Thursday, and her Today show team is supporting her all the way.

The journalist received praise from co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Al Roker for how she handled her conversation with Trump, where she pressed him on the coronavirus pandemic, wearing face masks, his tax records and retweeting a conspiracy theory from QAnon, among other topics.

Kotb tweeted that she was "proud" to be Guthrie's partner following the town hall, adding, "Get some rest.. see you in the morning."

.@SavannahGuthrie proud to be your partner. Get some rest.. see you in the morning❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) October 16, 2020

Roker also posted on Instagram, "Very proud of @savannahguthrie and the rest of the team @nbcnews who did a terrific job tonight producing the #trumptownhall"

Guthrie continued to receive admiration, as well as criticism, from many others on social media. The Trump campaign released a statement after the town hall, saying, "President Trump soundly defeated NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate. President Trump masterfully handled Guthrie’s attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room."

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also had plenty to say on Twitter with him retweeting Megan Kelly's tweet that read, "So far, this is not a town hall for voters, it is designed to appease the angry NBC employees/Dems who are pissed off Trump’s on NBC at all."

So far, this is not a town hall for voters, it is designed to appease the angry NBC employees/Dems who are pissed off Trump’s on NBC at all. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 16, 2020

However, others like John Leguizamo, stood up for Guthrie, tweeting, "Everybody follow @SavannahGuthrie now! Took courage to stand up to the bully prez!"

Everybody follow @SavannahGuthrie now! Took courage to stand up to the bully prez! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 16, 2020

That same night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also held his own town hall, moderated by George Stephanopoulos.

