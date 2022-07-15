Ricky Martin Denies Romantic Relationship With His Nephew: ‘It Is Disgusting’

Ricky Martin is vehemently denying he was involved in a months-long relationship with his nephew, calling the allegations "untrue" and "disgusting."

In a statement to ET, the singer's lawyer, Marty Singer, says, "Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges." Singer added, "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," he continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

According to multiple reports out of Puerto Rico, Martin and the nephew allegedly carried on a seven-month affair. What's more, the nephew alleges he was the target of physical and psychological attacks after he allegedly broke things off with Martin.

Reports also say that, because this is considered incest, the penalty for such a crime in Puerto Rico is 50 years in prison. The news outlet El Vocero in Puerto Rico also reported that Martin's brother, Eric Martin, claimed the accusations stem from a nephew with mental health problems.

Earlier this month, a judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against Martin following a domestic violence allegation but it's not exactly clear who filed for the restraining order against the singer. Martin's reps had also previously denied the allegations related to the restraining order in a statement.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin told ET. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

The day after the judge issued the restraining order, Martin took to social media saying, "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterizes me." He added, "Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

The news out of Puerto Rico came just days after the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was slapped with a $3 million lawsuit from his former manager.