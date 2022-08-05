Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Are Getting Along and Communicating Amid Divorce, Her Lawyer Says

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce continues to drag on, one thing is for certain: the parties are getting along.

The beauty mogul's attorney, Laura Wasser, made the revelation during a virtual appearance at a Friday hearing in L.A. court, where she told Judge Steve Cochran that "the parties are getting along and are in communication." At the hearing, a Dec. 14 trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property, which had been a point of contention.

The judge also said he needs documents, including witness lists, income and expenses by Nov. 23 to move forward with the Dec. 14 trial date. In the interim, the Donda rapper is going to have to find another lawyer, after Samantha Spector officially withdrew as his lawyer. Spector filed the motion back in May, but the judge granted the motion on Friday.

While the divorce proceedings continue, Kim and Kanye are focused on co-parenting their four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source tells ET, "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, was declared legally single back in March. At that hearing, the judge asked her how her kids were doing. "Everyone is doing OK," she responded. The judge also asked Kim if she's showering them with affection, to which she responded, "Absolutely."

But things weren't so rosy back then between her and Kanye. At that point, things appeared contentious, with Kanye taking issue with Kim's claims that he had "been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media."

Since then, they've made up a lot of ground. Back in June, Kardashian dubbed him the "best dad" in a Father's Day tribute. Just recently, Kim shared snaps with her daughters, North and Chicago, sporting bold, futuristic-style Yeezy sunglasses in support of Kanye.