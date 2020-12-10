How to Watch 'Clouds' on Disney Plus: Streaming Info and Release Date

An inspiring true story is headed to Disney+ this week. Clouds, the new Disney film directed byJane the Virginstar Justin Baldoni, and starring Sabrina Carpenter, Fin Argus and Neve Campbell, will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, Oct. 16.

Clouds tells the story of singer-songwriter Zach Sobiech, who at 17 was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

"Zach changed my life completely," Baldoni told ET about coming to direct the project. "I met Zach about seven years ago when I was making My Last Days for our friends at SoulPancake" -- his web series following young people with terminal illnesses -- "and the week after we released his documentary, his song, 'Clouds,' hit number one on iTunes and he became the first unsigned artist ever to reach the top of the charts. It happened on the day of the funeral."

Sobiech died on May 20, 2013. Beforehand, Baldoni promised to help tell his story and support The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund, part of the Children's Cancer Research Fund. Now, with Clouds premiering on Disney+, he has the opportunity to do just that.

