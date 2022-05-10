Hilary Duff Poses Nude for Magazine Cover: 'I'm Proud of My Body'

Hilary Duff's decision to bare all for the latest issue of Women's Health had less to do with her body's physical appearance and more to do with the miracles her body has produced over the years, namely her beautiful children.

Inside the magazine's Body Issue, the 34-year-old singer-actress shares why she posed nude for the May/June 2022 cover.

"I'm proud of my body. I'm proud that it's produced three children for me," she tells the magazine. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position."

Daniella Midenge for WOMEN’S HEALTH

The How I Met Your Father star shares son Luca, 10, with her ex, Mike Comrie. She also shares 3-year-old daughter Banks and 1-year-old daughter Mae with husband Matthew Koma. As for when she reached a sense of serenity with her body, Duff says Banks gets most of the credit.

"Perhaps after having Banks," she says. "I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things -- of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things."

Duff also took part in the magazine's "Body Scan" video, in which she divulges what she loves the most about her body.

"I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body," she says. "It’s taken me all the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin…. I’m really just fascinated by one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

According to the magazine, Duff signed on to HIMYF while she was eight months pregnant and had less than five months to get wardrobe-ready for the role of Sophie. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" she said.

That being said, Duff's also cognizant of the fact that her mental health is equally -- if not, more -- important.

"We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can," she explains. "We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s**t. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system."