Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton's 'Quarantine Mullet' Stripes and 'Tiger King' Fans Are in Love

Blake Shelton is doing his part in preventing the further spread of coronavirus, by staying home and undergoing a total hair makeover!

After revealing earlier this month that he was going to spend this quarantine period growing out his mullet again, he took to Twitter on Thursday to provide fans with an update on the 'do, which was done by his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020," Shelton captioned it. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

Fans couldn't help themselves from replying to the tweet, with many comparing Shelton's new look to that of Joe Exotic, the gay polygamist exotic cat breeder from Netflix's newest crime doc, Tiger King. "Blake Exotic," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Dude..you look exactly like the Tiger King."

But it didn't stop there! Shelton also shared a photo of him and Stefani decked out in matching camouflage for their "first quarantine photo shoot." Naturally, the snap drew even more funny comparisons to the binge-worthy series.

"This is giving me Oklahoma Tiger King Vibes," one user joked.

See more reactions below:

Shelton announced last week that due to all his concerts and events being canceled amid the worldwide spread of coronavirus, he decided he was going to bring back one of his more questionable hairstyles.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together," he shared on Twitter at the time. "I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s**t like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

Hear more in the video below.