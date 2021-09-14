Grimes Reveals Her Met Gala Sword Is Made Out of Fermented Guns (Exclusive)

Grimes is explaining her show-stopping look at the Met Gala on Monday in New York City. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 33-year-old musician about her sword-wielding getup, and she shared what inspired it.

Grimes wore a custom Iris van Herpen gown, made from liquid silicone and hand-pleated silk. But it's her accessories that caused a splash. She carried a silver sword and wore a matching silver mask, which she told ET is inspired by the film Dune.

Dune is a 1984 film directed by David Lynch, which was adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The science-fiction novel was adapted again into a film to be released on Oct. 22, starring ​​Timothée Chalamet as the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Meanwhile, the theme of this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation's sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity.

"It's kind of inspired by the movie Dune, which is an American film," Grimes said of her look. "Americans worked on it so it sort of fits the theme."

"I think this is my favorite look ever, I feel sick," she added of her Met Gala look.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes also said her sword was made out of fermented guns. "So it's like, I was a bit of a gun," she joked.

Grimes' taste in art is something she shares with her and Elon Musk's 1-year-old son, X Æ A-XII. Last October, she said he was already into "radical art."

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she told The New York Times. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."