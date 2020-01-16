‘Great British Bake-Off’ Co-Host Sandi Toksvig Leaves the Show After Three Seasons

On your mark, get set... goodbye? Sandi Toksvig, the beloved co-host of TheGreat British Bake-Off (or The Great British Baking Show depending on where you're watching), is leaving the program after three seasons.

The 61-year-old British-Danish writer, actor, and TV personality announced the news via Twitter on Thursday.

"When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family," Sandi wrote. "Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."

Shortly after her announcement, Sandi's fellow co-host, Noel Fielding, responded to the news on Twitter writing, "I feel like Tom without Jerry! Mick without a Keef :( gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent! Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x."

I feel like Tom without Jerry ! Mick without a Keef :( gonna miss yooooooooooooooooo and the wonderful times we got to play together in the tent ! Double acts are rare and magical beast and working with you was a pleasure x x x all my love Mr Noel x pic.twitter.com/nkbuLpvQMs — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) January 16, 2020

Judge and chef Prue Leith also shared her tribute to Sandi, writing, "I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she's been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends' way beyond the tent. #GBBO #sanditoksvig #friendship."

I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she's been a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends' way beyond the tent. #GBBO#sanditoksvig#friendshiphttps://t.co/R17Lvrjl2Lpic.twitter.com/EbuEmEWLaT — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) January 16, 2020

According to the GBBO's official account, the show's Stand Up to Cancer special will mark Sandi's final appearance. Prior to Noel and Sandi's reign as presenters on the show, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc served in the roles, with chef Mary Berry working alongside Paul. The cast switched to include Prue, Noel, and Sandi in 2017.