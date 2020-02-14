CBS' 'Love Island' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed!

Get ready for another trip to Love Island!

The second season of CBS's reality dating show -- based on the wildly popular U.K. series that trailblazed the format -- is in the works, and the network excited fans with the release of the show's premiere date on Friday.

An all new cast of attractive singles will find themselves on Love Island for weeks of flirty fun and flings, and it all kicks off on May 21.

However, unlike other reality dating shows, fans are going to be seeing a lot of the Love Island action as the show will air six nights per week -- with five new episodes and a Saturday night recap episode.

Host Arielle Vandenberg is set to return to the island, alongside narrator Matthew Hoffman, as new contestants try to find love at the villa, build alliances and stay in the game for a shot at victory and a relationship.

Casting for the upcoming season is now open for single men or women in the U.S. who want their own shot at some fun summer romance.

The first season of Love Island, which came to an end last August, crowned Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber as its inaugural winners, after the pair made a sweet connection.

While the duo later called it quits the following December, they had nothing but love for the show when ET caught up with them two months after the series finale.

"It's been pretty crazy. The whole thing has been very surreal," Weber told ET in October.

She also shared some advice for any possible contestants who might be competing for love on future seasons of the reality series.

"The best advice I can give is just make sure that you are 100 percent authentically yourself," she explained. "Don't go in there trying to be somebody you're not. Make sure you really bring the energy."

For more on this past season of Love Island, check out the video below.