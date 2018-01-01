LIVE
Little Man Lost
A toddler vanishes in the middle of a family camping trip. Now the parents are suspects, the investigators are quitting the case, and still... no one knows what happened to little DeOrr Kunz.
Gone without a trace: What happened to DeOrr Kunz? | Little Man Lost episode 1
This is the relentless search to find out what happened to two-year-old DeOrr Kunz. Our team identified three theories believed to explain how DeOrr vanished on a family camping trip in July 2015.
Little Man Lost

