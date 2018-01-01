LIVE
A toddler vanishes in the middle of a family camping trip. Now the parents are suspects, the investigators are quitting the case, and still... no one knows what happened to little DeOrr Kunz.
Gone without a trace: What happened to DeOrr Kunz? | Little Man Lost episode 1
Gone without a trace: What happened to DeOrr Kunz? | Little Man Lost episode 1
This is the relentless search to find out what happened to two-year-old DeOrr Kunz. Our team identified three theories believed to explain how DeOrr vanished on a family camping trip in July 2015.
DeOrr’s family turns on each other when questioned | Little Man Lost episode 2
Two-year old DeOrr Kunz disappeared in the middle of a camping trip. Five months after he vanished, DeOrr's family began to turn on each other during an interview with a private investigator.
Bizarre behavior by a family friend puts the blame on Isaac | Little Man Lost episode 3
Even two years later, there is no trace of DeOrr Kunz. When questioned by a private investigator, the two-year-old's family blames a friend who exhibited bizarre behavior the day DeOrr disappeared.
Suspects named in disappearance of DeOrr Kunz | Little Man Lost episode 4
In January 2016, the Lemhi County Sheriff named suspects and declared the case a homicide. Still, no one knows what happened to little DeOrr Kunz Jr.
Why private investigators quit the DeOrr Kunz Jr. case | Little Man Lost episode 5
How does a toddler vanish without a trace, and why are the four adults on the trip not talking to each other? After months of searching for answers, two private investigators working with the family explain why they quit the case.
DeOrr’s mother talks about accusations against her | Little Man Lost episode 6
Did he wander off? Was he attacked by animals? Or did something terrible to two-year-old DeOrr Kunz? No one seems to know how Little Man got lost on a camping trip. In an interview two years after he vanished, DeOrr's mother speaks about all the accusations against her.
