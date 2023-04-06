Skip Navigation
Lori Vallow trial sketches
Lisa Cheney
Sketches from the courtroom of the Lori Vallow trial by Lisa Cheney.
Lisa Cheney
Lisa Cheney
Lisa Cheney
Lisa Cheney
Courtroom sketches from Day 1 of the Lori Vallow trial in Boise.
Lisa Cheney
Courtroom sketches from Day 1 of the Lori Vallow trial in Boise.
Lisa Cheney
Courtroom sketches from Day 1 of the Lori Vallow trial in Boise.
Lisa Cheney
Courtroom sketches from Day 1 of the Lori Vallow trial in Boise.
Lisa Cheney
Sketch from jury selection on day 4 of the trial.
Lisa Cheney
Sketch from jury selection on day 4 of the trial.
Lisa Cheney
Sketch from jury selection on day 4 of the trial.
Lisa Cheney
Sketch from jury selection on day 4 of the trial.
Sketches from the courtroom of the Lori Vallow trial by Lisa Cheney.
