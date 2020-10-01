PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has asked its students to monitor road conditions and delay their trip back to Pullman if conditions are bad as the east side of the state gets hit by snow storms.

In a Facebook post on Friday, WSU told its students to be ready for bad weather conditions and to stay put if it isn't safe to drive back before classes start on Monday.

"WSU officials have been monitoring weather conditions all week and are urging returning students to be prepared for potentially difficult winter driving conditions. If it is unsafe to travel, students should stay put and contact their instructors to make alternative arrangements," the university said.

Students have lost their lives in the past in crashes going to and from the Pullman campus in the past. Most recently, a student died in a crash near Cle Elum on their way back to campus in 2017.

Spokane is projected to get 6 inches of snow by Saturday morning, with more snow on the way starting Sunday.

