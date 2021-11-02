Winter Weather Advisory in effect as more snow expected to fall in Idaho's mountains

Snow is expected, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, and up to 10 inches above 6,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Friday in the West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Another storm is expected to bring more snow on Saturday.

A second Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday in parts of the Treasure Valley and the western Magic Valley.

We will be seeing snow and a possibility of rain at times but changing to mostly snow for Friday. Accumulations could be 2 to 4 inches as we move into Saturday.

Some areas could see a little more if small amount of accumulations develop Friday morning.

The Upper Weiser Basin and the mountains could see 4 to 7 inches and more snow in the higher elevations.