More thunderstorms could bring high wind gusts into Idaho

The National Weather Service is predicting some more unsettled weather moving into the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

BOISE, Idaho — Residents across the Treasure Valley woke up this morning to find their vehicles, yards and patios a little wetter after thunderstorms moved through the area last night.

The National Weather Service in Boise says to expect another round of thunderstorms today across much of southern and central Idaho, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours.

They posted a map on their Facebook page of the impacted areas. The locations in the dark green are at risk for strong, locally damaging wind gusts 40-60 mph.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert there will be increasing clouds Tuesday but the skies will be hazy and poor air-quality conditions persist. Temperatures will be above normal for this time of year, which is around 88 degrees for Boise.

The smoke could reduce daytime heating. Unsettled monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area this afternoon, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Gebert says the thunderstorms will not change the hazy conditions because the smoke is coming in on an upper level flow from the southwest. It is being fueled by fires in Northern California.

The Idaho Division of Environmental Quality says the air quality Treasure Valley is in the "orange" category for the next few days, which is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

There is a red flag warning in effect for portions of eastern Idaho until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

For an interactive forecast for different areas around Idaho, and a breakdown of the levels of air quality, use this link.

Smoke and haze will continue for a few more days. Expect sunshine later in the week and a big cool down on Sunday. The drop in temperatures should improve our air quality.

We now have an easy way for you to share your weather photos via a new feature in the KTVB.COM app. When you open the app, look for the "Near Me" tab in the bottom right corner of the app and select "Share with us" to upload your images or videos.

Near Me is an interactive map showcasing articles and photos by location. Tap here to download our app for Android or Apple phones.

If you see something that you want to share with others, then we encourage you to use this feature.