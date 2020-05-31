Trees toppled across the Treasure Valley after thunderstorms bring 50-55 mph winds

While there were no severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the Saturday storms, some of the storm cells were "marginally close" to severe criteria.

BOISE, Idaho — Strong winds, and a possible microburst, toppled trees and knocked out power in Caldwell and other parts of the Treasure Valley on Saturday evening as thunderstorms moved across the region, amid unseasonably high temperatures.

KTVB Meteorologist Bri Eggers said there were no severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the Saturday storms, although some of the storm cells were "marginally close" to severe criteria. The threshold for a severe storm is 58 mph winds or stronger, and/or hail at least 1" in diameter, she said. The National Weather Service Office in Boise estimated wind gusts to be between 50-55 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for Harney County, OR through 6:30 p.m., and a wind advisory remains in effect until 11 p.m. in Eastern Oregon and the southern highlands of Idaho.

KTVB viewers and members of KTVB's Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group shared photos of uprooted trees in Caldwell, Boise, and along Highway 55, near Banks.

Severe thunderstorm brings high winds to the Treasure Valley that knocked down trees, damaged property 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Eggers said it's possible that a quick microburst - a strong downdraft that can occur over a very isolated area - occurred in Caldwell.

Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday after the Treasure Valley experienced two days of summer-time heat in the 90s. Boise tied the daily record high-temperature Saturday with 98°, the previous record set in 1986.

Watch more Weather: