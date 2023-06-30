Treasure Valley sees slight decline in air quality with summer conditions

Ozone, not wildfire smoke, is the main pollutant in the Treasure Valley right now.

BOISE, Idaho — You might have noticed the skies are looking a little more hazy as the heat and sunshine ramp up. In fact, we have a moderate air quality advisory in place for the Treasure Valley. The Air Quality Index has six different categories. 'Moderate' is the second category of the six.

After seeing daily storm chances for more than a month, southern Idaho is settling into its typical summer-time weather pattern. That means clear skies, hot temperatures and a stable atmosphere. All those factors contribute to a persistent haze in the Treasure Valley.

Regional Airshed Coordinator for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Michael Toole, told KTVB ozone is "the primary pollutant we're concerned about" during the summer months.

"It's definitely a common thing," Toole said. "We anticipate it to be at these levels this time of year."

Toole added ozone, not wildfire smoke, is the main pollutant right now.

When you think of ozone, you might think of it only being in our upper atmosphere. However, it forms down here at the surface as well.

"It's a summertime pollutant, it's one that we typically start seeing occur in May. We'll have a day or two through June and then July, August, September, and it can go as far into October," Toole said. "The generation of ground-level ozone is a chemical reaction. It's increased when you have warmer temperatures, direct sunlight and stable conditions, and those precursor elements come together usually later in the afternoon, when you see the highest levels."

As of now, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has burn bans in place for the Treasure Valley throughout the weekend. But, the air quality is not expected to degrade past the moderate category.

Toole went on to say that we have two main seasons that affect air quality here in the Treasure Valley. Typically, in the winter with inversions, and then in the summer with mainly ozone and sometimes wildfire smoke. So, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality anticipates ozone production every year.

Toole also said he doesn't expect this pattern to change as we get closer to the Fourth of July, and the inevitable fireworks.

"I'm not seeing anything in either models or forecasts that we're going to change with what we got. Looks like we're going to be seeing summer weather, 90's, stable conditions, no precipitation and clear skies. – and those are big things when it comes to the ozone production at ground level," Toole said. "So, what I'm anticipating, as we get through the Fourth of July – which obviously will have some impact with fireworks and right now, fingers crossed, no big wildfires in our region that we're worried about – I anticipate ozone will remain in that yellow to moderate. We could see some fluctuation within the yellow, could be a lower yellow, could be mid-to-higher, it just really depends."

