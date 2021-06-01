Summer arriving early! Temps to soar above 100 degrees this week

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Treasure Valley on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer does not officially start until June 21, but we will be experiencing summer-like temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Thursday, in the Treasure Valley. High temperatures will range from 99 to 104 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Magic Valley, where highs are expected to range from 94 to 99 degrees.

While this type of heat is not uncommon for the region, it is very early in the season to experience triple-digit temperatures. The warning issued by the NWS is a "heads up" to plan ahead for this unseasonable heat. For Boise, the first average 100 degree day is July 9th.

It's important to mention, with all of the unseasonably warm days we've seen recently, rapid snowmelt is increasing runoff. Rivers are running quite high and fast, and water in our rivers, streams and lakes are still very cold.

The high-pressure ridge that's building in across the region will slowly flatten a bit toward the end of the week. Temperatures will gradually cool a bit, and conditions will be breezy at times through the weekend. There's a very slight chance for isolated storms overnight Thursday into early Friday.

June looks to be getting off to a dry note for the region. Sunshine dominates in the forecast. Temperatures may stay above average through the weekend and into next week.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Watch more weather: