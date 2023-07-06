Round two: Storm downs trees, causes power outages in Boise

Another storm rolled through the Treasure Valley Wednesday evening, bringing heavy wind gusts. Downed trees have been reported and thousands are without power.

BOISE, Idaho — A round of storms is rolling through the Treasure Valley Wednesday evening, bringing heavy wind gusts for the second-straight day. Following Tuesday's downpour that left standing water in downtown Boise, the National Weather Service is reporting downed trees in the area.

Some trees have been knocked down into roads, likely due to extra moisture from Tuesday's rain that brought nearly 2 inches of precipitation to the area. 1.75 inches of rain was measured at Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State University campus following Tuesday's storm.

Additionally, Idaho Power's outage map shows thousands of customers are without power shortly after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The map showed one outage north of Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park in Boise's East End is impacting more than 1,500 customers.

Another outage near Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna from Wednesday's storm impacted nearly 7,000 Idaho Power customers. There are several other outages across the Treasure Valley impacting up to 1,000 people. The latest outage information can be found on Idaho Power's map.

⚠️ Severe wind gusts have caused widespread tree damage with many downed trees across roadways in the Boise metro area. Slow down and use caution during the evening commute, and please report any damage. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/TvtHgzytJK — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

A strong outflow boundary is moving through the Boise metro area, producing strong winds up to 55 mph. Use caution if traveling and go indoors! #idwx pic.twitter.com/buc4W3jUre — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

An Alaska Airlines commercial flight attempts to land at the Boise Airport during a thunder and wind storm. (Video from Ken Carbonaro in the Idaho Weathers Group):

More isolated storms are possible Thursday, but Friday will likely see the most widespread precipitation of the week with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will moderate back down closer to average by the start of the weekend, then warm up slightly Sunday into Monday.

To read more about Tuesday's storm that closed the connector and left downtown Boise under water, click here.

The outflow boundary that blew through Boise is on its way west. You can spot it here on the 1 minute GOES-18 imagery as it moves into Owyhee County. #IDwx #ORwx pic.twitter.com/8KtEn16cDR — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 8, 2023

