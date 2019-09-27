HELENA, Mont. — Meteorologists say a storm forecast to last three days across the northern Rocky Mountains may dump a record amount of snow in some areas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the storm moving in Friday will also bring high winds that cause blizzard conditions, followed by temperatures that fall to the teens and 20s early next week.

Officials issued winter storm warnings and watches in western Montana, northwestern Wyoming and the Idaho panhandle from Friday evening through Sunday. Weather service officials say the storm could be "a historically significant early season snow event" that brings record cold for September.

Lead meteorologist Paul Nutter warns there could be widespread power outages, crop damage, stranded livestock and wet and icy roadways.

RELATED: Cooler temperatures start today with isolated showers through the weekend

The brunt of the storm is expected to hit Glacier National Park and Montana's Rocky Mountain Front, where between 1 and 4 feet of snow is forecast to fall through Sunday.

Meanwhile, high wind and low humidity prompted weather service officials to issue fire danger warnings in central and southeastern Wyoming on Thursday.

They say any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly.

RELATED: Winter is coming: Mountain snow, Treasure Valley temperatures in the 30s expected this weekend

RELATED: 'We're all in big trouble': Climate panel's report sees a dire future